Global Covid cases top 436 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 436 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 436,385, 844 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,955,315 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 79,035,756 cases so far and 950,408 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,930,015 on Tuesday, as 5,885 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.