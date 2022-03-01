Global Covid cases top 436 million

Besides, 211 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the death toll to 514,054.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,787,620 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 649,443.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged four more Covid deaths with 897 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 3.65 per cent from Sunday’s 4.01 per cent after testing 24,605 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, Bangladesh reported nine Covid deaths with 864 fresh cases. On Saturday, less than 1000 cases were reported after 52 days.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,037 and the caseload to 1,943,577.
Of the 67 deaths recorded from 21 February to 27 February, some 26.5per cent received Covid vaccines while 73.5 per cent did not, the DGHS said.
Among the new deceased, two were men and two women. Two deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one each from Chattogram and Khulna divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent However, the recovery rate increased to 93.37 per cent with the recovery of 7,976 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.