Global Covid cases top 527 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,136,340 on Friday, with 2,008 new cases registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
A further 25 deaths from the pandemic were reported in India, taking the death toll to 524,348.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered one Covid –linked death with 16 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning
The country saw the death from Covid-19 after a month as the last death was logged on 20 April.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,953,204, and the death toll to 29,128, health authorities said.
The daily test positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.41 per cent from Friday’s 0.79 per cent as 3,927 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Thursday,50 cases were reported with no death.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.31 per cent as 172 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.