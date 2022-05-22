Global Covid cases top 527 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 527 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 527,127,837 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,288,589 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 83,255,845 cases so far and 1,002,146 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.