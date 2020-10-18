Global deaths from COVID-19 hit 1,108, 785

The global death toll from coronavirus hit 1,108,607 as of Sunday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), UNB reports.

Besides, the total caseload from COVID-19 surpassed 39.6 million as 39,607,763 more cases have been confirmed around the world, shows the JHU data.

Globally, 27,148,927 patients infected from the virus have recovered by the time.