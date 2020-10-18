Global deaths from COVID-19 hit 1,108, 785

Prothom Alo English Desk
People wearing face masks line up at a nucleic acid testing site during a city-wide testing following new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Qingdao, Shandong province, China 12 October 2020
The global death toll from coronavirus hit 1,108,607 as of Sunday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), UNB reports.

Besides, the total caseload from COVID-19 surpassed 39.6 million as 39,607,763 more cases have been confirmed around the world, shows the JHU data.

Globally, 27,148,927 patients infected from the virus have recovered by the time.

The US continues to be the worst-affected country due to the virus with 8,102,142 cases and 219,157 fatalities, which are the highest number of single-country deaths in the world.

Besides, India’s total caseload reached 7,432,680 while the South Asian country has recorded 112,998 deaths as of Sunday morning. India has been the second worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The death toll from COVID-19 reached 153,675 in Brazil since the country has counted 5,224,362 cases, according to the JHU data.

