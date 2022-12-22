Ukraine flags vie with Christmas decor as Zelensky visits Washington

Days before the year-end holiday, downtown Washington's streets were dominated Wednesday not just by Christmas decor but by the flag of Ukraine, marking the surprise visit to the US capital by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pennsylvania Avenue, the grand boulevard which links the White House and Congress, was blocked off for the one-day visit of Ukraine's president, while banners of Ukrainian yellow and blue were paired with the US flag's red, white and blue.

Outside of the White House, Zelensky's first stop of the day, television cameras from around the world were there to record the visit of the wartime leader, his only known trip outside his country since Russia invaded exactly 300 days ago.