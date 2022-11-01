'Indo-Pacific region may become a hotbed for conflict'

In his introductory presentation as moderator of the discussion, General Muniruzzaman highlighted some of the traditional security challenges such as growing tension between various actors in the maritime space, and non-traditional security challenges like piracy, human trafficking and climate change, that have been manifested within this maritime space. The Indo-Pacific region is of particular importance to Bangladesh due to its strategic realities, he added.

Dr. Sacha Blueman, First Secretary, Australian High Commission, highlighted the growing importance of the region and the evolving defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Australia.

Keynote speaker of the event, Dr. David Brewtser, pointed to the varying degrees of traditional and non-traditional security threats and the reciprocal relationship between these two. He went into the crux of the issues and the underlying dynamics associated with the region. Indo-Pacific is built on international trade. It is heavily reliant on commerce and on input that comes from the seas, including oil from the Gulf. Any kind of disruption may have catastrophic implications globally, a possibility that seems all too real in the current world order.

Two other major maritime spaces within this region are the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean and China’s attempts to claim the entirety of the entire South China Sea has led to incessant growing tensions in the region. The great majority of countries in the region have a strong dependence on the water bodies and the Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCS) within and disturbances and disruptions in these areas would have consequences on a major scale. So, (SLOCS) protection is of paramount importance. He also discussed the ongoing 'Malacca dilemma', the unpredictability of navigation and the major extent to which the threat is brewing up in the maritime space.