Herd immunity approach against COVID-19 'problematic': WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has turned down a herd immunity response to COVID-19 pandemic, reports the BBC.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease through vaccinations or through the mass spread of a disease.

Some have argued that coronavirus should be allowed to spread naturally in the absence of a vaccine.

The WHO chief has termed herd immunity against COVID-19 "scientifically and ethically problematic.”