EU, India successfully conclude major trade deal: New Delhi

The leaders of India and the European Union will announce the “mother of all deals” on Tuesday, when they meet in New Delhi to formalise a huge trade pact reached after two decades of negotiations.

EU chiefs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hope the pact, which Modi said was concluded on Monday, will help shield against challenges from the world’s two leading economies, the United States and China.

“People in the world are discussing this as a mother of all deals,” Modi said Tuesday in the capital New Delhi ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“This deal will bring many opportunities for India’s 1.4 billion and many millions of people of the EU,” Modi said, adding the agreement “represents about 25 percent of global GDP, and one-third of global trade”.