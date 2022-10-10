Global Covid-19 cases near 627 million

The US has recorded 98,555,072 cases so far while 1,087,880 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Sunday fell below the 1,000 mark, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 627 new cases of Covid were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,612,640in the country.
The cases reported on Sunday marked a decrease in comparison with the daily caseload of 2,756 on Saturday.
With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 30,362.
The country also logged 21 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,799 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported another death from Covid-19 and 409 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,381 with no deaths reported while the new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,029, 723, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division.
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 9.94 per cent from Saturday’s 13.60 per as 4,114 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and recovery rate rose slightly to 97.06 per cent.