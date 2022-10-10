Global Covid-19 cases near 627 million

The US has recorded 98,555,072 cases so far while 1,087,880 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Sunday fell below the 1,000 mark, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 627 new cases of Covid were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,612,640in the country.