258 million needed urgent food aid in 2022: UN

Some 258 million people needed emergency food aid last year because of conflict, economic shocks and climate disasters, a UN report said Wednesday, a sharp rise from 193 million the previous year.

“More than a quarter of a billion people are now facing acute levels of hunger, and some are on the brink of starvation. That’s unconscionable,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

It was “a stinging indictment of humanity’s failure to make progress... to end hunger, and achieve food security and improved nutrition for all,” he said.