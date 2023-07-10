NATO to drop major hurdle to Ukrainian membership: Western official

NATO is set to drop a major procedural hurdle to Ukraine's bid for membership in the alliance, a Western official said Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the allies meeting in Lithuania this week will drop the Membership Action Plan requirement for Ukraine's application.

"NATO allies are set to take that step as a signal that Ukraine has made progress on its path to NATO membership," the official said.

Earlier, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on Twitter that "following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership."

Kuleba welcomed this as a "long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO."