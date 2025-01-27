Amit Shah raises ‘illegal Bangladeshi’ issue before Delhi elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s closest political ally has pledged to rid the capital of “illegal’ immigrants if his party wins looming elections, in a forceful appeal to his party’s Hindu constituency.

Interior minister Amit Shah said every unlawful migrant from neighbouring Bangladesh would be expelled from New Delhi “within two years” if his party succeeded in next month’s provincial polls.

“The current state government is giving space to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” Shah told an audience of several thousand at Sunday’s rally.