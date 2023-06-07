India’s gaming industry booms but female gamers face abuse

Sana (name changed), a 13-year-old gamer, says that she got introduced to online gaming during the Covid pandemic. “Everyone had to do online classes and that got them closer to their phones, which meant more social media and gaming. That’s what happened to me as well,” she said.

The online gaming industry has been booming in India in recent years.

According to the State of India Gaming Report 2022, released by Lumikai, a gaming-focused venture capitalist fund, and Amazon Web Services, India currently is home to as many as 507 million gamers.

And the number of Indians getting into digital gaming is growing by 12 per cent a year, given the country’s vast young population. Around 27.3 per cent of the nation’s 1.4 billion people are aged between 15 and 29.