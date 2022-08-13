India-China relations cannot be normal unless border situation is: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that the big problem is the border situation and Indian military has been holding on to the ground.

“We have made substantial progress in pulling back from places where we were very close to the LOC,” he added.

Moreover, S Jaishankar while speaking on the Belt and Road Initiative noted, “There was a violation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, the fact that third country is doing things on sovereign Indian territory occupied by another country.”

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the government has seen reports about third countries participating in projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects, and any such activity by any party directly infringed on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Baghchi said India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the “so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan”.