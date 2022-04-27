11 electrocuted during temple procession in India

The victims were part of the team that was pulling the chariot. At least three people died on the spot.
Hundreds of devotees took part in the procession which has taken place annually for around 90 years.
A senior police official told broadcaster NDTV that the power line along the temple route is usually turned off but this time it was kept on.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "pained" by the accident and announced relief of approximately $2,600 to the families of the dead.