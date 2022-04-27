11 electrocuted during temple procession in India

At least 11 people including three minors were killed Wednesday after a temple chariot procession came into contact with a high-voltage wire in India, police said.

Initial indications suggested that the crowd used water to contain an initial fire after the top of the chariot touched the wire in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

At least 15 other people were hospitalised after the incident at around 3:00 am (2130 GMT) in the city of Thanjavur.

"The top of the chariot was heavily decorated and that is the part that hit the wire," senior police officer V Balakrishnan told AFP.