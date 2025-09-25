Security tight after deadly Ladakh autonomy protests in India

Indian police patrolled the northern city of Leh on Thursday, a day after protests demanding greater autonomy for the Himalayan territory of Ladakh turned deadly when security forces opened fire.

At least five people were killed, 30 police officers were injured and several more protesters wounded.

The city -- usually bustling with tourists -- appeared deserted, with most main roads blocked by coils of razor wire and guarded by police in riot gear, an AFP reporter said.