India restricts Bangladeshi RMG, fruit, other imports through Kolkata, Mumbai seaports
India on Saturday imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods, including readymade garments (RMG) and processed food items from Bangladesh.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has issued a notification in this regard.
These restrictions came after Bangladesh restricted Indian cotton via sea ports, closing land ports, a diplomatic source told UNB.
But, the Indian government said such port restriction will not apply to Bangladesh goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan.
The directive has come into effect immediately.
Import of all kinds of RMG from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port.
However, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, the notification reads.
Import of fruit/ fruit flavoured and carbonated drinks; processed food items; cotton and cotton yarn waste; plastic and PVC finished goods, except pigments, dyes, plasticisers and granules that form input for own industries; and wooden furniture, shall not be allowed through any Land Customs Stations (LCSs)/ Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram; and LCS Changrabandha and Fulbari in West Bengal.
The port restrictions do not apply to the import of fish, LPG, edible oil and crushed stone from Bangladesh.
A good amount of Bangladeshi exports to India is ready-made garments.
Now they have to essentially come to only two Indian ports - Kolkata and Mumbai via Chattogram, and this adds to the cost.
Last month the then National Board of Revenue (NBR) suspended the import of yarn from India through land ports.
It said the import of yarn through the Benapole, Bhomra, Sonamasjid, Banglabandha, and Burimari land ports will no longer be permitted.
These ports were the primary entry points for yarn imports from India.
Earlier in February this year, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), an organisation representing textile industry owners, demanded the suspension of yarn imports from India via land ports.