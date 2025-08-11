Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained from march to ECI over ‘vote fraud’

Delhi police on Monday detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, citing no permission for protest after the MPs held a march against the Election Commission over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegation of the “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking with ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Deepak Purohit, said that the detained leaders have been taken to the nearby police station.

The total number of detained MPs is still being ascertained, Joint CP Deepak Purohit said.