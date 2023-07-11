Uzra Zeya's India tour highlights regional stability

“A pleasure to meet again with Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra. Grateful for the vital #USIndia partnership & shared efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, regional stability, and civilian security,” she tweeted.

Zeya will travel to Bangladesh on Tuesday with her delegations. She was supposed to meet with various representatives and organsations of the civil society before leaving India.

After the ‘historic’ US tour of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi this is the first Indian tour of any officials of the US state department. It is learnt that Bangladesh was on the agenda of discussions between Zeya and Kwarta. This was clear from her tweet where the words ‘’regional stability’’ indicated that the officials of the two countries discussed the geopolitical situation of Bangladesh and other South Asian countries. The new visa policy recently announced by the United States to make Bangladesh elections fair and free, the security of India's northeast and the threat of radicalisation were discussed during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US.