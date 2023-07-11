Uzra Zeya's India tour highlights regional stability

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya met with Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. The Indian foreign ministry, however, did not comment regarding Zeya’s tour, meeting and its details till Monday evening and did not even give any statement.
US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya said before the tour she would discuss with Indian government officials about democracy, regional stability, facing global challenges, sustaining human rights and many other factors. She indicated the same through Twitter following her meeting with the foreign secretary.
“A pleasure to meet again with Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra. Grateful for the vital #USIndia partnership & shared efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, regional stability, and civilian security,” she tweeted.
Zeya will travel to Bangladesh on Tuesday with her delegations. She was supposed to meet with various representatives and organsations of the civil society before leaving India.
After the ‘historic’ US tour of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi this is the first Indian tour of any officials of the US state department. It is learnt that Bangladesh was on the agenda of discussions between Zeya and Kwarta. This was clear from her tweet where the words ‘’regional stability’’ indicated that the officials of the two countries discussed the geopolitical situation of Bangladesh and other South Asian countries. The new visa policy recently announced by the United States to make Bangladesh elections fair and free, the security of India's northeast and the threat of radicalisation were discussed during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US.
The US has concerns about India's democracy, minority oppression and human rights. The prime minister was also questioned about these issues during his US tour. Neither party, however, specifically said anything about that although Zeya’s tweet mentioned the issue of 'civilian security'.
Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of USAID Anjali Kaur are in the delegation with Zeya. They met with US ambassador to Delhi, Eric Garcetti on Monday. Apart from that, discussion was done about various issues with the members of 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Council' (DEIA) in India.