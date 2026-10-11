Delhi paralysed, widespread arrests

All those detained in connection with the protests must be released by today, Sunday. Otherwise, educator and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he will consider going on a hunger strike or organising a march.

In a post on X yesterday, the Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning educator wrote: “When I posted a message yesterday appealing for unity and peace during today’s protest, I could never have imagined that the world’s largest democracy would find itself under an undeclared state of emergency.”

Delhi residents have never witnessed anything like this

The Narendra Modi government and the Delhi police and administration have set an unprecedented example of repression by using force and intimidation to suppress a peaceful democratic movement and bring public life to a standstill. For Delhi’s residents, this is without precedent.

The situation appears to evoke memories of the repressive Emergency of 1975, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi curtailed civil liberties, imposed censorship on the press and imprisoned political opponents.

Long-time residents of Delhi, however, have witnessed the Khalistani movement of 1983–84 and the farmers’ protests of 1988. The government of the time dealt with those two movements in its own way.

Farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait had occupied both sides of the wide Boat Club avenue along India Gate in Delhi for a week. Even then, public life was not brought to a standstill in this manner. What the Modi government has done this time to stop the “cockroaches” is something Delhi’s residents have never witnessed before.