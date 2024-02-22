India seeks $26 bln of private nuclear power investments

India will invite private firms to invest about $26 billion in its nuclear energy sector to increase the amount of electricity from sources that don’t produce carbon dioxide emissions, two government sources told Reuters.

This is the first time New Delhi is pursuing private investment in nuclear power, a non-carbon-emitting energy source that contributes less than 2 per cent of India’s total electricity generation. The funding would help India to achieve its target of having 50per cent of its installed electric generation capacity use non-fossil fuels by 2030, up from 42 per cent now.