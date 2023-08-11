Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for ‘cracking jokes’ while Manipur burns

"When the PM becomes a PM, he ceases to be a politician. He becomes the representative of the voice of the country. Politics should be put aside and the PM should speak not as a petty politician but the PM should speak with the weight of the Indian people behind him. It is tragic to post Mr Narendra Modi, it is sad... The PM does not understand what he actually is..," he added.

Emphasising that the Indian Army is capable enough to resolve the situation and bring normalcy to the state, he said, "Indian Army can stop this nonsense, drama in two days, but the PM wants to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire."

Reiterating that PM Modi should visit strife-torn state of Manipur and set aside the talks of next general elections.

"PM at least could go to Manipur, talk to communities and say I am your PM, let's start talking but I don't see any intention...The question is not whether PM Modi will become PM in 2024, the question is Manipur where children, people are being killed," he added.