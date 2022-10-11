Hate speeches sully entire atmosphere: Indian SC

The Supreme Court (SC) of India has observed that a plea on hate speeches against minorities in the country perhaps may be right in saying the entire atmosphere is getting sullied due to this type of public discourse and needs to be curbed.

In a separate case, the top court also sought responses from the Uttarakhand and Delhi governments on what action police have taken against those who made hate speeches at Dharam Sansads held in the state and the national capital (New Delhi) last year.

The court's remarks and directives came on Monday when the Delhi police said it has filed an FIR against the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisers of an event in Delhi, where certain speakers allegedly delivered hate speeches, according to local media reports.