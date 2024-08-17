Protests escalate in Kolkata as physicians demand justice

Amid the ongoing protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors Rumalika Kumar and Riya Bera, from RG Kar, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that their demands for justice have not been met. They also called for the immediate arrest of all culprits with proper evidence.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Friday, Kumar said, "Due to non-transparency, the investigation has been transferred from the Kolkata police to the CBI. However, even after 48 hours, our demands for justice have not been fulfilled at all. We have no clarity regarding the ongoing investigation."

Addressing the same issue, Bera added, "We demand the immediate arrest of all culprits, backed by proper evidence, along with an official press release from the CBI confirming the same, a written apology, and the resignation of higher authorities, including the former principal."

Bera further insisted that the higher authorities "be barred from holding any administrative or authoritative positions in any institution for the remainder of their service period."