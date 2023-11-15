Indian rescuers send medicine to tunnel workers trapped for four days

Indian rescuers said Wednesday they had sent medicine to 40 men trapped after the road tunnel they were building collapsed, as frantic efforts to free them entered a fourth day.

Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to create an escape tunnel for the workers, all of whom are still alive.

"After consultation with doctors, medicine has been sent to the workers through pipes," police officer Prashant Kumar told AFP from the site. "Contact is being maintained with the workers."

No details were given about the condition of the men or how many of them were sick.

Food and oxygen had also been sent to the trapped workers, he said.