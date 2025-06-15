Helicopter carrying 7 people crashes in northern Indian state

A helicopter carrying seven people on board, which was on its way to Gaurikund in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, crashed Sunday morning, said Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

The incident took place at around 5:20 am when the chopper, with six passengers- five adults and one child and the pilot, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed near Gaurikund.