Congress declares Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in 18th Lok Sabha

Congress on Tuesday declared that Rahul Gandhi, party’s MP from Raebareli will be Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, ending the 10-year spell of no LoP in the Lower House since 2014.

“Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha..” Venugopal said while addressing the media here in the national capital

Notably, Lok Sabha did not have Leader of Opposition in the last 10 years because no political party, other than the ruling party, was able to secure the minimum Lok Sabha seats required to nominate a Leader of the Opposition.In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress emerged as the second-largest party with 52 seats. This was three short of the requisite numbers. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress, again the second largest party, won 44 Lok Sabha seats -- way below the mark.