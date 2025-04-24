India targets Pakistan with diplomatic moves after Kashmir attack

India took a raft of punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, accusing Islamabad of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after a deadly attack on civilians in Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied responsibility.

But the attack plunged relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours to their lowest level in years, and some fear New Delhi’s diplomatic moves may just be an opening salvo—with the potential risk still of military action.

India’s measures, including the suspension of a key water-sharing treaty and closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, came a day after gunmen killed tourists in the Indian-administered part of disputed Kashmir.