31 Maoists, two Indian soldiers killed in gunfight

At least 31 Maoist rebels and two Indian commandos were killed in a gunfight in the dense jungles of central India Sunday, as security forces ramp up efforts to crush the long-running insurgency.

Two Indian commandos were also killed and two other security force members were wounded, police said.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the decades-long insurgency waged by the rebels, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised people in India's resource-rich central regions.

"So far 31 dead bodies of the Maoists have been recovered," senior police officer Sundarraj P told AFP.