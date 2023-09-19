India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move 

India on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat to India in a reciprocal move to Canada expelling a senior Indian diplomat.

The move comes after India rejected as "absurd and motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge that India played a role in the June killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay was summoned on Tuesday to the South Block, the headquarters of Ministry of External Affairs.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs of India said today, Tuesday.

"The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," it said.