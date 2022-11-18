Savarkar helped the British, betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raked up Veer Savarkar again and alleged that he betrayed leaders like M.K Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

Addressing the media in Maharashtra, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, “Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said “Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant” and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear.”

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress leader said that the youth are not being given the assurance of getting jobs.