Delhi Airport Terminal 1 canopy collapse kills 1, Congress, BJP indulge in blame game

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held “Corruption” and “criminal negligence” responsible for the Delhi Airport canopy collapse incident at Terminal 1 on Friday morning and also listed several incidents from past “exposing” Prime Minister’s claims of creating “World Class Infrastructure”.

Kharge also alleged that the portion that has collapsed was inaugurated by the PM on 10 March.

Hours after the incident, which left one dead and several injured, Kharge wrote in a post on X, “Corruption and criminal negligence are responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt.”