Congress criticises govt over timing, Mamata says ‘will fight if people deprived of rights’

The Congress on Monday took a jibe at the Modi government over the timing of its decision to notify CAA rules, saying the notification move near the date of announcement of Lok Sabha election dates is “evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam”.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post of X that the Modi government has taken over four years to notify the rules.

In her reaction to the government’s announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it is BJP’s “publicity for elections” and if the rules “deprive” people of their rights, she will fight against them.