Indian rescuers drill through debris to reach 41 men trapped in tunnel 

Indian rescuers drilled through rocks and debris on Tuesday to reach 41 workers trapped for 17 days in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas, and were set to pull them out one by one to safety, officials said.

The men, low-wage workers from India's poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5 km (3 mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on 12 November.

The process of pulling them out, one at a time on wheeled stretchers through a pipe 90 cm (3 feet) wide, would take a couple of hours, officials said.