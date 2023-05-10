Violence in Manipur a well-planned conspiracy: JNU Professor

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Bhagat Oinam said that the violence in Manipur was committed under a well-planned conspiracy.

A press conference was held at the Press Club of India, Delhi by the People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress Manipur and Delhi Manipuri Society on Tuesday pertaining to the violence in Manipur.

Professor Bhagat Oinam said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party government has taken strict action against the drug mafia and that is why the drug mafia became active in this incident and they have a big role in this Manipur violence.”