Uttar Pradesh: Eight railway stations in Lucknow division renamed

The names of eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been changed according to an order issued by the Northern Railways on Tuesday.

The Competent Authority has accorded its approval for the change in names of 8 stations that fall under the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways.

The stations with new names are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatganj.