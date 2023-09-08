Biden, Modi look to continue tightening US-India relations

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are certainly putting in the time to cultivate their relationship.

Less than three months after honoring Modi with a state visit to the White House, Biden is to arrive in New Delhi on Friday — a day before the start of the Group of 20 summit there — to squeeze in another round of one-on-one talks with the leader of the world’s most populous nation.

There have been more than a dozen in-person or virtual engagements between the leaders since 2021 as both have looked to tighten the US-India partnership amid shared major concerns. Those include an increasingly assertive China and monumental challenges posed by climate change,artificial intelligence, global supply chain resilience and other issues.