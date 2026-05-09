Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal's first BJP CM, PM Modi and Amit Shah attend

On 4 May, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website, Suvendu Adhikari secured 127,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

Adhikari significantly widened his lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday night, surging ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.