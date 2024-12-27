India's former PM Manmohan Singh dies aged 92

Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister whose economic reforms made his country a global powerhouse, has died at the age of 92.

Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, was credited with having overseen an economic boom in Asia's fourth-largest economy in his first term, although slowing growth in later years marred his second stint.

India "mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders", current Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media platform X on Thursday, shortly after news broke of Singh's passing.

"As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."