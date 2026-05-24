Heatstroke kills 16 in India as temperatures climb

At least 16 people have died of heatstroke in southern India so far this summer, officials said Sunday, as a heatwave grips swathes of the country following official health warnings.

India is no stranger to scorching summers but years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

Temperatures in several cities across the South Asian country of 1.4 billion people have recently hovered well above 45C.