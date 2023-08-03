‘First Manipur, now Haryana. Is this Ram Rajya?’ asks Uddhav Thackeray

While the conflict in Manipur is raging for the last three months, violence broke out in Haryana on Monday between two groups.

“What is the government doing there? I have repeatedly asked about the situation in Manipur. The Governor of Manipur is a woman and atrocities have happened on women there…nothing is happening on the part of the state government. Where is the double engine?” Uddhav Thackeray asked.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister shared that the INDIA alliance meeting will likely be held on August end or the beginning of September.

“I.N.D.I.A meeting will be held most probably in the end of this month (August) or starting of next month (September),” Uddhav Thackeray said.