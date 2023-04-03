Surat court extends his bail till 13 April, next hearing on 3 May

The hearing in the case challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 defamation case will next be held on 3 May at the Surat District and Sessions Court, which on Monday extended his bail till 13 April.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today reached Surat where he filed an appeal seeking a stay on his conviction by a Surat magistrate court for the defamation case over his remark on the 'Modi surname'. The court had earlier given time of 30 days to the Congress leader to appeal its order. After the Surat court's verdict, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leaders including chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh reached Surat from their respective states had accompanied Gandhi to the Gujarat court. Priyanka was seen with Rahul Gandhi aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi.

The former MP from Wayanad was convicted and sentenced to two years in hail by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma on March 23 in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark in 2019 in Karnataka.