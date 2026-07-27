India

India activists demand release of detained 'cockroach' protesters

AFP
New Delhi
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters chant slogans, hold placards and wave national flag as they celebrate the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, following a protest, in Mumbai, India, 26 July, 2026.REUTERS

India's youth-led "cockroach" movement, whose protests have forced the education minister's resignation, urged authorities on Monday to release all demonstrators detained in weeks of rallies nationwide.

The online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised protests over exam paper leaks and other irregularities, said they had received reports of students held in detention, particularly in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

"Any failure to release those detained or withdraw criminal cases would amount to a breach of public trust," the protest group said in a statement, adding they would take "further necessary steps" if their demand was not met.

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A school girl takes shelter under an umbrella at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 24 July, 2026 during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest to demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP

The statement comes two days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister over repeated failures in the conduct of competitive exams that have fuelled anger among millions of young Indians.

The CJP accused the government of backtracking after authorities had assured them that no punitive action would be taken against protesters.

The movement has won millions of followers on social media since it was launched in May by 30-year-old public relations graduate Abhijeet Dipke.

Tens of thousands of protesters, mainly students, rallied last week in New Delhi and other cities, demanding Pradhan's resignation and broader reforms of the examination system.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters wave national flags a day after the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Mumbai on 26 July, 2026, as protests over alleged NEET exam irregularities were called off.
AFP

Demonstrations in the Indian capital turned violent on July 20 when a crowd attempted to march towards parliament from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Police fired tear gas and used batons to disperse the protest, triggering clashes and a wave of detentions.

The issue reverberated in parliament on Monday, with repeated disruptions as opposition lawmakers demanded a response from the government over last week's police crackdown.

Despite the disruptions, the government introduced legislation in the lower house seeking tougher penalties for examination paper leaks.

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