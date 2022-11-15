Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged a return to diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war, reiterating the South Asian nation's call for peace in the ongoing conflict.

India has not condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that "today's era is not an era of war".

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine," Modi said in his opening remarks at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world."