Indian MP dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Indian National Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on Saturday, tweeted Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. The Yatra has been suspended for now. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the demise of Congress MP on Saturday.