Indian MP dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of Santokh Singh.
"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Kharge.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences over Singh's demise.
"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann.
Former chief minister Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP's death.
"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.