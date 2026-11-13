Firecrackers used to purify the air: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Firecrackers in the past did not pollute the environment. Instead, the smoke killed insects and purified the air, claimed Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Amid the ongoing debate over pollution during Diwali Mohan Bhagwat offered a "scientific explanation" for the importance of traditional festival rituals and the necessity of firecrackers.

Bhagwat made the remarks recently at a gathering in Nagpur, Maharashtra. RSS headquarters is also located there. Speaking at a Diwali get-together organised by the Maheshwari Panchayat, he indirectly defended the bursting of firecrackers through his statements.