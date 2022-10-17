Party to elect non-Gandhi leader

Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving president of the party, having held the office for over 20 years from 1998 to 2017 and since 2019.

This time no member of the Gandhi family is contesting for the post of president.

This is the 6th time in its nearly 137-year-old history that polls will be held to elect the president of the party. In the 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi became the president unopposed.

“There’s no problem with our ideology, but I want to bring a change in our way of work... Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced leader, if he wins, we’ll work in cooperation naturally,” Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said ahead of the polls.