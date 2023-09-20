India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder

India on Wednesday warned its citizens against visiting parts of Canada, the latest salvo in a diplomatic row over allegations New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with "utmost seriousness" the bombshell revelation of its probe into the murder.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was "absurd".