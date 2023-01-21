Air India fined over passenger's mid-air urination scandal

Air India has been fined $37,000 for its handling of an incident in which a drunk senior US bank executive was accused of urinating on a female passenger, Indian media reported.

The man allegedly relieved himself on the 72-year-old woman seated in business class on a 26 November flight from New York to New Delhi, an incident dubbed "peegate" by the media.

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation also fined Air India's director of in-flight services 300,000 rupees in addition to the carrier's penalty of three million rupees ($37,000), reports on Friday and Saturday said.

The flight's pilot also had his license suspended for three months for "failing to discharge his duties" to ensure safety and discipline.