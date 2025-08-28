Trump's doubling of tariffs hits India, damaging ties

The new tariffs threaten thousands of small exporters and jobs in India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, and are expected to hurt growth in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

There was no indication of renewed talks between Washington and New Delhi on Wednesday, after five rounds of talks failed to yield a trade deal to cut US tariff rates to around 15 per cent - like the deals agreed by Japan, South Korea and the European Union. The discussions were marked by miscalculations and missed signals, officials on both sides say.

India's trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But an Indian government source said New Delhi hoped the US would review the extra 25 per cent tariff, adding that the government plans steps to help cushion its impact.

There was no Indian market reaction to the move on Wednesday as bourses were closed for a Hindu festival, but on Tuesday equity benchmarks logged their worst session in three months after a Washington notification confirmed the additional tariff.

The Indian rupee also continued its losing streak for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, ending at its lowest level in three weeks.