Take stern, prompt actions to prevent violence: Amit Shah to security forces

On the third day of his visit to Manipur, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah visited Moreh and Kangpokpi on Wednesday and had wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations and security forces, directing officials to take “stern and prompt actions to prevent violence and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest”.

The Home Minister’s direction came in a meeting with top officials in Imphal.

Shah took a briefing on the security situation in Manipur from senior officials.